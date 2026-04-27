Kerala to hold statewide 'hartal' tomorrow after Nithin Raj's death India Apr 27, 2026

Kerala is set for a statewide hartal tomorrow (6am to 6 p.m.) after the death of Nithin Raj, a dental student who reportedly faced caste-based harassment at Kannur Dental College.

The protest, led by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council with 52 Dalit organizations and other like-minded groups, is pushing for a probe under High Court supervision, implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act, ₹10 crore compensation to Raj's family, and cancelation of the college's affiliation.