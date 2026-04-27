Kerala to hold statewide 'hartal' tomorrow after Nithin Raj's death
Kerala is set for a statewide hartal tomorrow (6am to 6 p.m.) after the death of Nithin Raj, a dental student who reportedly faced caste-based harassment at Kannur Dental College.
The protest, led by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council with 52 Dalit organizations and other like-minded groups, is pushing for a probe under High Court supervision, implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act, ₹10 crore compensation to Raj's family, and cancelation of the college's affiliation.
Essential services remain open across Kerala
Essential services will stay open across Kerala, so hospitals will not be affected.
In Kannur specifically, local business groups say private busses and shops will run as usual despite the protest.
Two faculty charged under SC/ST Act
Raj died in April after falling from a building.
Police have charged two faculty members with abetting suicide under the SC/ST Act; one has been questioned and granted bail, while the other remains under search according to recent reports.