Kerala trustee Irfana Iqbal conducts last rites for T. Narayanan
India
In Kerala, Irfana Iqbal, a district panchayat member, development standing committee chairperson, and trustee of Sheikh Zayed Old Age Home, performed the last rites for T. Narayanan, a 64-year-old Hindu man who died of cancer after being abandoned by his family.
With no one else willing to claim his body, Iqbal arranged and carried out his funeral in line with Hindu traditions at the Cherugoli public crematorium.
Narayanan found malnourished, relatives refused help
Narayanan was found malnourished and unresponsive on a shop veranda just a month before he passed away.
Despite repeated requests, even his closest relatives refused to help.
The old-age home trust later criticized local welfare officials for not stepping in and filed a complaint regarding official inaction.