Kerala trustee Irfana Iqbal conducts last rites for T. Narayanan India Jun 28, 2026

In Kerala, Irfana Iqbal, a district panchayat member, development standing committee chairperson, and trustee of Sheikh Zayed Old Age Home, performed the last rites for T. Narayanan, a 64-year-old Hindu man who died of cancer after being abandoned by his family.

With no one else willing to claim his body, Iqbal arranged and carried out his funeral in line with Hindu traditions at the Cherugoli public crematorium.