Kerala UDF government to announce November liquor policy protecting tourism
India
Kerala's UDF government is planning to announce a fresh liquor policy in November, aiming to encourage responsible drinking without hurting the state's tourism scene.
Announced by Excise Minister M Liju, the plan takes a different route from the previous government, focusing on reducing alcohol use but keeping tourism jobs safe.
Kerala cancels bakery Horti Wines license
One big update: the government canceled a license granted to a bakery to sell Horti Wines because of their alcohol content (15%).
The Excise Department is also reviewing old licenses to make sure they fit with the new push for social responsibility.
Excise Minister M Liju says any issues found during this review will be sorted out, with an eye on social responsibility.