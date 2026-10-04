Kerala UDF orders preliminary enquiry into CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
Kerala's UDF government has ordered a preliminary enquiry into Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will revisit claims from his days as public works secretary, especially around the Kerala State Transport Project.
Congress leaders have been pushing for Kumar's removal, saying earlier probes missed key evidence.
Investigators probe PATI-BEL extortion, CAG ₹92cr
The focus is on alleged extortion involving an Indo-Malaysian contractor (PATI-BEL), project delays, and a 2006 suspected death by suicide linked to financial losses.
Investigators will also look at a Comptroller and Auditor General's report that flagged mismanagement costing Kerala about ₹92 crore.
Congress's national-level agitation could shake up the state's power dynamics.