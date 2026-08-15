Kerala University acting VC Mohanan Kunnummal sparks Vande Mataram controversy

Kerala University's acting vice chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, sparked controversy after saying at an RSS event that people who oppose singing Vande Mataram "Those who do not know their mother are the ones opposing use of Vande Mataram."

The Students's Federation of India (SFI) strongly condemned him, with SFI State Secretary P.S. Sanjeev saying that Kunnummal was confident that he would not face any action from the Congress-led government in the State over such conduct.