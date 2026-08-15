Kerala unveils Onam package with ₹4,500 bonus and ₹3,000 allowance
India
Kerala just rolled out its Onam package for state employees, teachers, and pensioners.
If you're a government employee or teacher, you'll get a ₹4,500 bonus this festive season.
Others who aren't covered by the bonus will still receive a festival allowance of ₹3,000.
Onam advances: ₹20,000 regular, ₹6,000 part-time
There's also an Onam advance: regular employees can borrow up to ₹20,000 and part-time or contingent staff can get ₹6,000. The amounts haven't changed since last year.
Aided school teachers hired through the Public Service Commission and employees working on deputation in corporations, public sector institutions, boards and grant-in-aid institutions are also eligible for the bonus.