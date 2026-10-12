Kerala Vigilance files 2 FIRs over CMRL against Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed two FIRs against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over the alleged CMRL bribery case tied to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
This move comes after the Kerala High Court acted on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report, with allegations pointing to large sums of money being funneled to the family.
ED alleges ₹2.78cr to daughter's Exalogic
Vijayan is named as the first accused under anti-corruption laws.
The ED investigation claims ₹2.78 crore went to Exalogic Solutions (a now-closed company owned by his daughter Veena T) for supposed IT services.
His son-in-law, P A Muhammad Riyas, is also accused of moving money abroad through unofficial channels.
The probe was triggered by a case that CMRL made illegal payments, putting this high-profile family under serious public scrutiny in Kerala.