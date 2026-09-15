Kerala vlogger Arunima stopped in Afghanistan without a male guide
India
Kerala vlogger Arunima had a tense moment in Afghanistan when authorities stopped her for traveling solo, something local laws do not allow for women.
She was warned that she could be arrested because she did not have a male guide, but thanks to a man who had earlier helped her reach Bamyan stepping in, she was eventually allowed to keep going.
Arunima pushes on toward Uzbekistan border
Even after this scare, Arunima is pushing ahead toward the Uzbekistan border, though she admits feeling anxious about more checkpoints and says the experience triggered panic attacks.
Despite it all, she is determined to keep documenting her journey online, showing just how tough solo travel can be for women in places like Afghanistan.