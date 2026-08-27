Kerala wedding bus flips at Kakkoor fuel station, 20 injured
India
A wedding celebration in Kerala took a scary turn when a bus carrying 35 guests flipped over at a Kakkoor fuel station on Thursday morning.
The driver swerved to dodge a scooter that suddenly cut in, causing the bus to crash.
Thankfully, while 20 people were hurt, everyone survived.
Locals pull passengers, ambulances arrive
Locals jumped in right away to pull people out and get ambulances for the injured.
The 20 injured passengers are stable in three nearby private hospitals.
CCTV footage shows the scooter rider's role, and police are also checking if speeding was involved.
It could have been much worse, but the bus hit a barrier just in time, sparing the fuel pumps and another car nearby.