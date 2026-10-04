Kerala woman returns from Saudi alleging dowry abuse, 30 injuries
India
Anju of Anagha Mandiram in Neendakara, a 24-year-old from Kerala's Kollam district, faced severe abuse from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands soon after her July wedding.
Things got worse when she was taken to Saudi Arabia, where she suffered regular assaults.
After returning to India on September 30 with about 30 injuries, Anju went straight to the police for help.
Bindu Krishna promises legal protection
Kerala's Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna has promised Anju full legal protection and strict action against those responsible.
Krishna said the state government will ensure that justice is served in this case.
Anju is now undergoing treatment in the hospital while investigations move forward.