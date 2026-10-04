Kerala woman returns from Saudi alleging dowry abuse, 30 injuries

Anju of Anagha Mandiram in Neendakara, a 24-year-old from Kerala's Kollam district, faced severe abuse from her husband and in-laws over dowry demands soon after her July wedding.

Things got worse when she was taken to Saudi Arabia, where she suffered regular assaults.

After returning to India on September 30 with about 30 injuries, Anju went straight to the police for help.