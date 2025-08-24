Kerala: Women officers accuse AIG of sending inappropriate messages
Kerala Police are investigating Assistant Inspector General V.G. Vinodkumar after two women sub-inspectors accused him of sending them inappropriate late-night messages while he was District Police Chief in Pathanamthitta.
Their complaint, filed with Deputy Inspector General S Ajeetha Begum, led to a formal inquiry under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Vinodkumar has denied all allegations
Superintendent Merin Joseph is leading the fact-finding process.
Vinodkumar has denied all allegations, calling them a conspiracy and asking for an end to the probe—he's also requested an investigation into the complainants' actions.
The Kerala Police are still weighing both sides, and no outcome has been announced yet as they work to ensure fairness under the POSH Act.