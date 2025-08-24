Next Article
SSC aspirants protest in Delhi, 44 students detained
A protest by SSC exam aspirants at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday ended with police detaining 44 students.
Things escalated when a small group refused to leave after the rally, reflecting growing frustration among young job seekers over how the recruitment exams are being run.
Protesters highlight serious issues with this year's exams
Protesters called out serious issues with this year's SSC exams—think canceled tests without warning, technical glitches, and even being sent to centers where cattle were kept.
Some said bouncers tried to silence complaints.
The whole situation has left many feeling let down by a system they hoped would be fair.