Keralam approves ₹1,000cr housing scheme for 32,000 SC ST families
India
Keralam has approved a massive ₹1,000 crore housing scheme to help 32,000 families from Scheduled Castes and Tribes get their own homes.
Announced by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K.A. Thulasi, this move steps away from older programs and puts the focus directly on supporting 25,000 SC and 7,000 ST families.
Applications Nov 1-16, ₹6L to ₹8L
Eligible families can apply online or at SC offices between November 1-16.
The scheme offers ₹6 lakh for SC families and up to ₹8 lakh for ST families in remote areas.
Priority goes to those most in need, like widows and people with health challenges, with funds paid out in four parts starting December.
Final beneficiary names drop December 3, with the official launch set for December 6.