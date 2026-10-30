Keralam approves ₹1,000cr housing scheme for 32,000 SC ST families

Keralam has approved a massive ₹1,000 crore housing scheme to help 32,000 families from Scheduled Castes and Tribes get their own homes.

Announced by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K.A. Thulasi, this move steps away from older programs and puts the focus directly on supporting 25,000 SC and 7,000 ST families.