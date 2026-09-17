Keralam faces 15-30 minutes power cuts, VD Satheesan promises fix
India
Keralam has been hit by frequent power cuts since early September, leaving homes, hospitals, and old-age homes in the dark for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.
The Keralam State Electricity Board (KSEB) says the shortage is serious, and Chief Minister VD Satheesan has promised to fix things within a week by buying extra power.
Hydropower hit as demand jumps 15%
Thanks to El Nino, rainfall dropped by 27%, so hydropower took a big hit just as electricity demand jumped 15% over last year.
Meanwhile, politicians are busy blaming each other for scrapped power deals instead of working together on solutions.