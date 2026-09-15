Keralam forms 14-member council led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan
India
Keralam has decided to set up a 14-member governing council, led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, to make life safer and more comfortable for senior citizens.
The council's main focus is on better healthcare, social inclusion, and financial security for the elderly, plus making sure different government bodies and local groups actually work together.
Keralam Elderly Welfare Secretary convenes council
This 14-member council brings together top officials from social justice and health departments, with the Secretary of the Department for the Welfare of the Elderly as the convener.
They will meet at least twice a year to review what is working (and what is not), update action plans, and invite experts when needed, all to keep improving support for Keralam's older generation.