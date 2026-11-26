Keralam government orders weeklong probe after Thiruvananthapuram pipeline burst
Thiruvananthapuram just faced a major water supply disruption after a pipeline burst during road work.
The Keralam government has stepped in, launching a probe and asking for a report within a week to check if water authority officials were slow to fix things.
Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said the inquiry will focus on any lapses that delayed getting water back to people.
Two officials to probe Vellayambalam mud
The investigation isn't just about fixing pipes: it'll also dig into technical issues and why mud got into the Vellayambalam treatment plant.
Two officials, Binu Francis, Executive Director of Jananidhi, and Shajilal, Joint Secretary in the Water Resources Department, are leading the charge and have one week to report back.
The government says quick action and accountability matter, so people aren't left waiting for basic services next time.