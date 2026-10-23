Keralam Health Department unveils calendar to help prevent seasonal diseases
Keralam's Health Department has rolled out a new calendar to help everyone stay ahead of seasonal diseases.
Unveiled by Health Minister K Muraleedharan, the calendar highlights which diseases are relevant to Keralam every month, their symptoms, how they spread, and what you can do to protect yourself.
It will be made available to the public and published on the Health department's website, and will keep getting updated with the latest science.
Keralam health inspectors resume home visits
The calendar pays extra attention to serious threats like rabies and Nipah.
To make sure people actually get this information, health inspectors will now visit homes and share tips directly, moving away from earlier restrictions on fieldwork.
As S.S. Lal, chairman of the high-power committee, put it, the calendar aims to improve public awareness, strengthen disease prevention, and encourage people to seek medical care promptly.