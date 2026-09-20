Keralam launches blood bank traceability system to track blood units
India
Keralam just rolled out the Blood Bank Traceability System (BBTS), implemented for the first time in a State in the country, a digital platform that tracks every donated blood unit from collection to transfusion.
By making sure older blood is used first, BBTS helps prevent precious donations from expiring and going to waste.
BBTS live at 87 Keralam centers
BBTS is already live at 87 centers across Keralam, keeping tabs on storage conditions in real time and alerting authorities to technical issues or disruptions in the blood supply chain.
It's linked with the Jeevadhaara system too, so donors can register and manage their health records digitally.
The goal? Faster access to safe blood during emergencies, and way less waste overall.