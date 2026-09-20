Keralam Local Bodies Minister K.M. Shaji under fire over SUV
Keralam Local Bodies Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K.M. Shaji is catching heat after he used a luxury SUV, borrowed from a businessman in Saudi Arabia, as his official vehicle, complete with a government license plate.
Photos of Shaji with the car and the national flag quickly made the rounds, sparking criticism from CPI(M) leaders who called it a serious violation.
Shaji denied wrongdoing and returned SUV
The incident set off a political storm, with former minister K.T. Jaleel accusing Shaji of accepting favors and breaking his oath.
DYFI State president Chintha Jerome demanded answers from Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan about whether this was ethical.
Shaji fired back on social media, insisting he did nothing wrong and even welcomed an investigation.
Under pressure, he eventually returned the SUV.