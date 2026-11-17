Keralam opens probe into V Abdurahiman over Messi visit corruption
Keralam has kicked off an official investigation into former sports minister V Abdurahiman over alleged corruption tied to Lionel Messi and Argentina's planned visit.
The governor gave the green light for legal action after concerns surfaced about how the event was handled.
Now, a special investigation team led by Additional Director General of Police P. Vijayan is digging into what really happened.
Abdurahiman allegedly favored Reporter Broadcasting Company
Investigators say Abdurahiman may have used his position to give unfair financial perks to the event sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, while skipping key sports department rules.
There were also big issues with how contracts and sponsorships were managed.
His former private secretary C Sathyapalan and former Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali could also face charges as the probe continues.