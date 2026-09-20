Keralam Police operation Toofan logs 12,111 arrests and 11,241 cases

Keralam Police's Operation Toofan has been making headlines since June 2026, with 12,111 arrests and 11,241 cases filed against drug offenders.

Just this Saturday, 198 more people were picked up as part of the ongoing drive.

The operation has also led to the seizure of 24,010.692gm of MDMA, 1,520.724kg of ganja, 541.547gm of heroin, and 708.819gm of brown sugar.