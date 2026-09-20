Keralam Police operation Toofan logs 12,111 arrests and 11,241 cases
India
Keralam Police's Operation Toofan has been making headlines since June 2026, with 12,111 arrests and 11,241 cases filed against drug offenders.
Just this Saturday, 198 more people were picked up as part of the ongoing drive.
The operation has also led to the seizure of 24,010.692gm of MDMA, 1,520.724kg of ganja, 541.547gm of heroin, and 708.819gm of brown sugar.
Keralam Police run awareness and counseling
Operation Toofan isn't only about catching offenders; it's about changing mindsets.
Police have held over 10,000 awareness sessions and hundreds of counseling events across Kerala.
Schools and colleges have joined in with thousands of their own programs, showing that fighting drug abuse is as much about education as enforcement.