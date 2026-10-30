Keralam private bus owners end strike after KSRTC wet-lease assurance
India
Keralam's private bus operators have ended their hunger strike, thanks to new promises from the state government.
After meeting with Transport Minister C.P. John, they got assurance that KSRTC will start using private busses on a wet-lease basis (basically renting them) to help ease financial stress for bus owners.
Keralam to form owners' committee
The government also agreed to take up key recommendations like letting busses run longer before retirement and making it easier for owners to transfer services.
Plus, a permanent committee with bus owners will be set up so everyone gets a say going forward.
These changes aim to address complaints about KSRTC's free travel scheme for women, showing a more collaborative approach between the government and private operators.