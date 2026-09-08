Keralam records unusually high September heat amid weak southwest monsoon

Keralam's weather has taken a surprising turn, with September temperatures hitting well above normal thanks to a weak southwest monsoon.

On September 7, Punalur hit 36.2 degrees Celsius, over 4.3 degrees Celsius higher than usual for this time of year.

Kottayam and Palakkad aren't far behind, with Kottayam seeing temperatures around 35.2 degrees Celsius and Palakkad 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees Celsius above their averages and 3.9 degrees Celsius above their averages.