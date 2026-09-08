Keralam records unusually high September heat amid weak southwest monsoon
Keralam's weather has taken a surprising turn, with September temperatures hitting well above normal thanks to a weak southwest monsoon.
On September 7, Punalur hit 36.2 degrees Celsius, over 4.3 degrees Celsius higher than usual for this time of year.
Kottayam and Palakkad aren't far behind, with Kottayam seeing temperatures around 35.2 degrees Celsius and Palakkad 34.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees Celsius above their averages and 3.9 degrees Celsius above their averages.
IMD flags spikes, Lakshadweep's Amini 33.4°C
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged major temperature spikes across the state.
Even Lakshadweep islands are feeling it, with Amini recording the highest maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal, and Minicoy at 33.0 degrees Celsius.
The combination of low rainfall and persistent heat is making things extra tough across Keralam right now.