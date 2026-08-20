Keralam to challenge Supreme Court order on highway building restrictions

Public Works Minister P.K. Basheer points out that Kerala has much less land and more people packed into it than most states.

He explains that in north India, motorists could enter and exit national highways from several points through service roads, but in Kerala, a modified and closed construction system had been adopted, under which access to the national highway was permitted only at designated points.

The state worries the rule could disrupt lives and development projects across Kerala, so they're planning to ask for special exemptions.