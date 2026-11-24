Keralam to jail children who abandon parents after acquiring property
Keralam just passed a new legislation that could jail children for up to three years if they abandon or mistreat their parents after acquiring property.
The move, led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, is all about making sure senior citizens aren't left behind, and will kick in once the governor signs off.
Keralam launches India's 1st senior department
This bill is part of a bigger push to care for older people in the state.
Keralam recently opened Pithrumandiram, a ₹20 crore home for elderly men in Pathanapuram, and set up India's first Department for Senior Citizens.
Satheesan put it simply: "My biggest dream is that no elderly person in Keralam should be isolated,"