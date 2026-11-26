Keralam UDF proposes 2026-27 draft excise policy tackling alcohol abuse
Keralam is shaking things up with a draft excise policy for 2026-27, putting the responsibility of tackling alcohol abuse squarely on the state.
The UDF government, led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, has set up a subcommittee to review the plan before it heads to cabinet.
The aim? Go beyond old-school enforcement and actually address the roots of alcohol issues.
M. Liju seeks de-addiction support
Excise Minister M. Liju wants tougher rules against underage drinking, more support for de-addiction centers, and stronger action on drug-related health problems.
There's active discussion with bar owners, tourism groups, and temperance advocates as everyone tries to balance public health with Keralam's high liquor consumption, among the highest in India.
The big hope: healthier choices for young people and real progress on substance abuse in the state.