Keralam's Sneha Joy wins 30cr lottery matching all 6 numbers
Sneha Joy from Keralam just scored a $5 million (about ₹30 crore) lottery win after matching all six numbers on her ticket.
She found out the news on her phone and described feeling a mix of shock, happiness, and relief.
Sneha Joy to settle mortgage, travel
First up: paying off her mortgage and finally taking that trip around the world.
"After that, I am going to take a trip around the world."
She also wants to share the windfall with her loved ones, saying it's a huge relief to be "financially stress-free" and able to support those she loves.