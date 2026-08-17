Kerala's Ammathottil scheme saves 1,000th baby at KSCCW Thiruvananthapuram center
India
Kerala just reached a heartwarming milestone: its Ammathottil (mother cradle) scheme has saved its 1,000th baby.
Since 2002, this program has given parents a safe, anonymous way to surrender infants.
The latest rescue was a five-day-old girl named Sahasra (which means 1,000), found at the KSCCW's Thiruvananthapuram center.
Ammathottil records 97% adoption worldwide
Running in 11 districts, Ammathottil has helped more girls than boys so far (681 girls and 319 boys), and at least 97% of these kids have been adopted into new families worldwide.
Babies get medical care right away and are cleared for adoption if unclaimed after 60 days.
Looking ahead, Kerala plans to open the first state to have such a facility by January 2027 to support infants in adoption centers even more.