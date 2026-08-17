Kerala's Ammathottil scheme saves 1,000th baby at KSCCW Thiruvananthapuram center

Running in 11 districts, Ammathottil has helped more girls than boys so far (681 girls and 319 boys), and at least 97% of these kids have been adopted into new families worldwide.

Babies get medical care right away and are cleared for adoption if unclaimed after 60 days.

Looking ahead, Kerala plans to open the first state to have such a facility by January 2027 to support infants in adoption centers even more.