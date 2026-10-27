Kerala's Attappady sees 10 infant deaths, calls for review
Attappady in Kerala is facing heartbreaking news: 10 infants have died in the past four months, with three of those losses happening within a week.
The most recent tragedy was on October 27, when a newborn boy passed away within an hour of birth at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
These incidents have led to urgent calls for a deeper look into how the local health system is supporting mothers and babies.
Findings link deaths to birth complications
Preliminary findings pointed to complications present at birth, including a heart defect, as possible causes of death.
His mother, Raji from Dhonikkundu tribal hamlet, was sent to Kozhikode for special care.
Locals and groups like the Democratic Youth Federation of India are raising concerns about malnutrition and lack of proper prenatal care in Attappady's tribal areas.
Locals have raised concerns about malnutrition and lack of proper prenatal care in Attappady's tribal areas.