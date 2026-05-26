Kerala's Haripad Government Hospital: woman aged 19 reportedly threw newborn
India
A distressing incident unfolded at Haripad Government Hospital in Kerala, where a 19-year-old woman reportedly threw her newborn out of a toilet window after giving birth.
She had arrived with stomach pain but refused a physical examination, raising suspicions among staff who noticed her frequent trips to the bathroom.
Newborn rescued, stable in Alappuzha ICU
Staff heard faint cries and found the baby outside near stray dogs, prompting a swift rescue by night-duty workers.
Doctors said any delay could have been life-threatening.
Both mother and child were moved to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha; the baby is in the intensive care unit but stable.