Kerala's Idukki district lifts tourism ban after rain subsided
India
Good news if you've been itching for a trip: Kerala's Idukki district just lifted its tourism ban after rain subsided.
Villages like Munnar, Pallivasal, and Wagamon are open again, thanks to improved weather and a green alert across the district.
Onam holidays and Neelakurinji boost tourism
Tourist numbers are set to spike soon with the Onam holidays coming up and the Neelakurinji flowers blooming.
Locals even hosted a "Rain 40" football tournament to prep for the rush.
Authorities have been asked to keep traffic under control as everyone gears up for this busy season.