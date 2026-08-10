Kerala's Idukki reservoir 51% after 28ft rise, 21ft below 2025
Kerala's massive Idukki reservoir is now at 51% capacity, thanks to 10 days of solid rain that pushed water levels up by nearly 28 feet since late July.
Still, it's not quite where it was last year. Levels are about 21 feet lower than in August 2025, when the reservoir was sitting comfortably at 70%.
Rainfall 1,016.5mm, KSEB optimistic
Even with this recent boost, the region is dealing with a major rainfall shortfall: 1,016.5mm so far this season compared to a normal of 1,820.5mm.
Earlier El Nino conditions and low storage in June and July had raised concerns about power generation, but Kerala State Electricity Board officials are staying optimistic.
They're hoping steady rains will keep coming so the reservoir can hit at least 75% and help keep electricity flowing smoothly through summer.