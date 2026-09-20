Kerala's K Muralidharan faults Sabarimala renovation after Aravana prasadam shortage
India
Keralam's Health Minister, K Muralidharan, has called out the timing of renovations at the Sabarimala prasadam plant after a shortage of Aravana prasadam led to protests among Ayyappa pilgrims ahead of the Mandala season.
The work happened right when crowds were peaking, raising questions about planning.
Government probes, Travancore board says 1-time
Muralidharan assured that the government is looking into things so pilgrims are not inconvenienced.
He pointed out that while the Devaswom Board runs independently, both it and the government share responsibility if devotees face problems.
The Travancore Devaswom Board president called this shortage a one-time occurrence due to renovations and indicated that such a situation would not be repeated in the future.