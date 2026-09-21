Kerala's Kottappuzha flash flood kills 1, 7 feared swept away
India
A sudden flash flood hit Kottappuzha in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, leaving one man dead and around seven people, including tourists and a local woman, are feared to have been swept away.
The fast-rising waters caught everyone off guard, turning a regular day out into a rescue emergency.
Around 27 rescued, 4 still stranded
The flood swept through popular hangouts like Olarvattom Canal and T. K. Colony, where crowds had gathered.
Quick-thinking locals and volunteers managed to save around 27 people stranded mid-river, but four people from Chokkad were still stranded on rocks and trees near the Anganwadi.
Rescue teams are working hard despite heavy rain warnings across several districts, which could make things even tougher in the coming days.