Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill: What's changing? India Jan 09, 2026

Kerala is close to making Malayalam the official language for government, schools, and even digital platforms.

The Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, just passed its first big test in the state assembly and now waits for the Governor's sign-off.

If it becomes law, most official documents and communications—including legal and judicial materials—will increasingly be required in Malayalam, with phased implementation and exceptions for linguistic minorities, as per constitutional provisions.