Kerala's Malayalam Language Bill: What's changing?
Kerala is close to making Malayalam the official language for government, schools, and even digital platforms.
The Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, just passed its first big test in the state assembly and now waits for the Governor's sign-off.
If it becomes law, most official documents and communications—including legal and judicial materials—will increasingly be required in Malayalam, with phased implementation and exceptions for linguistic minorities, as per constitutional provisions.
Concerns from Karnataka—and Kerala's promise
Karnataka isn't thrilled about the bill, worried that Kannada-speaking students in Kasaragod might lose out if Malayalam becomes the main school language.
Kerala's Law Minister P Rajeeve reassured everyone that linguistic minorities can still use their own languages with government offices and study their mother tongues at school—no extra pressure to pass higher-level Malayalam exams.