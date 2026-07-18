Kerala's Vizhinjam seaport to start EXIM operations August 18, 2026
Big news for Kerala: Vizhinjam international seaport is set to kick off its export-import (EXIM) operations on August 18, 2026.
Announced as part of the state's latest action plan, this move will turn Vizhinjam into a major cargo hub.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will send off the first export container, marking a big step for Kerala's economy and shipping scene.
Mission Samudra to boost Kerala logistics
With EXIM services starting, Vizhinjam is expected to cut freight costs and make supply chains smoother, which is good news for businesses and job seekers alike.
The port is already making waves by handling two million containers in just 18 months.
This launch is also part of Mission Samudra, Kerala's push to become a top logistics hub by connecting ports, waterways, and better transport links.