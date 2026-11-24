Kerala's Wayanad to be declared India's 1st e-waste-free district
On November 27, Kerala's Wayanad will officially be declared India's first e-waste-free district.
This comes after a focused three-month drive, where electronic waste was collected and safely disposed of from homes, offices, and public spaces, a big step for the region.
Wayanad credits Nirmalam, seeks carbon neutrality
The achievement was made possible thanks to local bodies, Haritha Karma Sena teams, sanitation workers, and everyday residents working together under the state's Nirmalam campaign.
Wayanad isn't stopping here: they're also aiming for carbon neutrality and planning a push to go plastic-free, hoping to inspire other districts across India.