Kerala's young women linked to MDMA trafficking after 3.5kg seizure
Kerala is seeing more young women getting pulled into drug trafficking.
Just last week, 20-year-old social media influencer Fathima Nasreen and repeat offender P K Shafeeq were arrested at Pantheerankavu toll plaza with 3.5kg of MDMA, worth ₹3 crore.
The drugs came from Rajasthan and were headed for local hubs like Ramanattukara and Kozhikode.
Andhra checks push traffickers to MDMA
On the same day, 21-year-old Sheetal Shivadas was also arrested with MDMA and cannabis, pointing to organized local networks.
With stricter checks on marijuana in traditional areas like Andhra Pradesh, traffickers are switching to MDMA because it's easier to hide and move around.
Young women are being targeted for recruitment since they draw less suspicion and have access to wider social circles, making it easier for traffickers to keep their operations running smoothly.