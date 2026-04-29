Kerala's young women linked to MDMA trafficking after 3.5kg seizure

Andhra checks push traffickers to MDMA

On the same day, 21-year-old Sheetal Shivadas was also arrested with MDMA and cannabis, pointing to organized local networks.

With stricter checks on marijuana in traditional areas like Andhra Pradesh, traffickers are switching to MDMA because it's easier to hide and move around.

Young women are being targeted for recruitment since they draw less suspicion and have access to wider social circles, making it easier for traffickers to keep their operations running smoothly.