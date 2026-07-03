Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder draws visitors to Lohagad's Siya Point
After businessman Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder, Lohagad Fort in Pune has seen a wave of curious visitors asking guides to show them Siya Point, the alleged crime scene.
Authorities have blocked off the area, but interest keeps growing.
The fort, famous for its ancient history and scenic views from Shivaji Maharaj's era, is suddenly getting attention for all the wrong reasons.
Dark tourism worries Lohagad heritage fans
This shift toward dark tourism, where people visit places tied to tragedy, has heritage fans concerned.
They're worried that Lohagad's rich past might get overshadowed by its new reputation as a crime site.
Questions are popping up about whether it's OK to visit such spots so soon after a tragedy, and how this trend could affect the fort's image as a must-see destination in Pune.