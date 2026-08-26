Kevalji Thakor killed in Sabarkantha amid land dispute, witchcraft claims
India
A young boy named Kevalji Thakor was killed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district amid a land dispute and suspicions of witchcraft.
Police say local villager Savanji Thakor, who had been pressuring Kevalji's father to sell their land, allegedly abducted and murdered Kevalji.
Savanji Thakor confessed, Amitji's death reexamined
Savanji also accused Kevalji's family of practicing witchcraft. After his arrest, he confessed to the crime.
Now, police are re-examining the death of Kevalji's elder brother Amitji, who died last year, to see if there is any link to Savanji or a possible pattern behind these tragedies.