KGMU doctor arrested for rape, forced conversion, blackmail

What's happening now

Police filed an FIR for rape, causing miscarriage, marriage by deceit and criminal intimidation, and under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

An internal KGMU committee found the allegations credible and has recommended Naik be dismissed from his post.

His parents were also arrested; police allege their involvement in facilitating conversions and related actions.

The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad is looking into possible links between Naik and extremist groups, plus they're checking his digital records and travel history for anything suspicious.

The case has sparked real concerns about women's safety in medical colleges and how religion can be misused in such crimes.