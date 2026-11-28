KGMU Lucknow suspends 38 MBBS students over viral ragging video
KGMU in Lucknow has suspended 38 MBBS students for three months after a video of junior MBBS students being made to greet seniors with "Pranam Mahoday" went viral.
The university's anti-ragging committee investigated, and now these students cannot attend classes or stay in hostels during the suspension.
Public backlash prompts ragging inquiry
The video sparked public concern about how juniors are treated on campus. At first, a university spokesperson said the greetings were just respectful, but after backlash, an official inquiry was launched.
Ragging remains a serious issue in Indian colleges despite strict rules, reminding everyone that harassment like this is not okay and can have real consequences.