Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's family pays ₹10L for parole
Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's family has paid ₹10 lakh as required by the court, clearing the way for his temporary release from Dibrugarh Central Jail.
The parole lets him attend his grandmother Charan Kaur's last rites on November 21, with the funds covering travel and security costs.
Amritpal Singh barred from media
While on parole, Singh will stay at his family home in Jallupur Khera and can't speak to the media.
The cremation will happen on family land due to the large crowd expected.
Police are stepping up security, and volunteers, including those from Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), will help keep things organized.
Public figures have also asked everyone attending to be respectful and disciplined during the ceremony.