Khajan Das's son wed at Rajaji Tiger Reserve, committee booked
Uttarakhand minister Khajan Das's son held his wedding at Sureshwari Devi temple inside the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, but skipped getting official permission for the celebration.
The forest department has now filed a case against the temple committee under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 after they set up tents and generators without approval.
Even after the decorations were taken down, simple rituals went ahead inside the temple.
Forest officers confirm no wedding permission
Minister Das said he has a long connection with the temple and claimed he had spoken to forest officials about the event.
The temple committee also defended its decision, saying arrangements were made because of the heat, not to break any rules.
Still, senior forest officers confirmed no formal permission was ever given, and now the committee says it will soon respond to the case.