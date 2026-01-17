Khalistani, Bangladeshi terror outfits may target Republic Day celebrations
India
Heads up: Intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani and Bangladeshi groups might try to disrupt Republic Day (January 26) celebrations with attacks in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Several states have been put on high alert.
Authorities step up as Punjab-based gangs get involved
Officials say some Punjab-based gangsters could be helping these groups, using their networks across North India to support possible plots.
Security forces are now on high alert—keeping a close watch for any suspicious activity to help keep the celebrations safe.