Khamenei's death: Protests in Kashmir against US-Israel, internet slowdowns

First such protests since Article 370 was scrapped

This is the first time since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019 that such demonstrations have been held in the Valley.

The protests were sparked by a strike call from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's group condemning Khamenei's killing.

Despite restrictions over the years, religious leaders still have real influence—bringing people onto the streets to protest what they see as foreign interference.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked police to let people grieve peacefully without force.