Khan seeks HC review of Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act
A 70-year-old from Thane, Maulana Halimullah Farooque Ahmed Khan, has asked the Bombay High Court to review Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act of 2026.
He believes the law goes too far, limiting people's right to marry and choose their religion, and says it gives the government too much say over personal choices.
Flags Section 2(a) vagueness, 60-day notice
Khan points out that Section 2(a) uses broad terms like "better lifestyle" and "divine healing," which could make regular religious activities illegal.
He also calls out Section 6 for requiring a 60-day notice before converting, saying it invades privacy and exposes people's faith decisions.
Other sections are flagged for being unfair and potentially leading to harassment or misuse by authorities.
Petition says law breaches constitutional freedoms
The petition argues these rules break basic constitutional rights and the freedom to live life your way and practice any religion.
Khan wants the court to either strike down the law or read it down strictly to cases involving actual force, fraud, or coercion.