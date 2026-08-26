'Tried to kill me': Woman's explosive claims against Khan Sir
What's the story
A young woman from Uttar Pradesh has accused Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, of threatening her life. She has appealed to the police for protection, according to Dainik Bhaskar. The woman claimed that Khan had an illicit relationship with her friend and threatened to implicate her in a police case when she objected. She claimed to have known about the affair since 2017, stating that Khan Sir would visit her friend's room in Patna and remain for hours.
Safety concerns
Fears intensified after recent events involving Roshan Anand
The woman said her fears intensified after recent events involving Roshan Anand and his brother Prince Yadav's death.
She alleged a conspiracy had been hatched to murder Prince Yadav due to his knowledge of Khan's alleged relationships.
The woman claimed to know many secrets about Khan and feared for her safety because of this knowledge.
Ongoing investigation
Police are investigating the allegations
The woman had approached the Pirbahor police station on August 21 with her fears. She recorded her statement before a female officer on Monday.
The police said they were taking her complaint seriously and are investigating the allegations.
DSP Rajesh Ranjan confirmed a relative of the woman had filed a complaint about Khan's alleged visits to a female friend's residence since starting his coaching class in 2017.
Team response
Khan Sir's team denies knowledge of application
Khan Sir's team has denied knowledge of the application, alleging attempts to frame him.
They claimed a conspiracy to keep female students away from Raksha Bandhan celebrations and tarnish his image.
Khan Sir is currently out on bail in connection with a firing incident that took place outside his coaching institute in early June.
He had initially blamed a rival coaching institute but two guards told police during interrogation that they had opened fire on the instructions of "Khan Sir."