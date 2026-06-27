Court extends interim relief to 'Khan Sir' in firing case
What's the story
A Patna court has extended the interim protection from arrest for educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. The extension is in connection with a firing incident at his coaching institute earlier this month. The case was adjourned to June 30 for final arguments after the investigating officer submitted an updated case diary.
Case details
No coercive action against Khan Sir
The case involves a firing incident after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalized by miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the violence. Khan Sir was named in the FIR and granted protection from arrest on June 9. The matter has been deferred to Tuesday for arguments, with "no coercive action" order against him remaining in force till then.
Rivalry fallout
Incident result of rivalry between coaching institutes
The incident is said to be a result of a rivalry between Khan Global Studies and another coaching institute. The complaint alleged property vandalism, assault on security personnel, and panic caused by gunfire. After Khan Global Studies filed a complaint, police arrested the director of a rival institute along with some associates.
Arrest developments
Khan Sir is cooperating with police
The investigation took a turn when a video emerged showing two security guards firing shots during the incident. The guards were arrested and allegedly claimed they acted on Khan Sir's instructions. Based on their statements, an FIR was registered against Khan Sir and two others. His lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, confirmed that "Khan Sir is cooperating with the police and the investigating officers."