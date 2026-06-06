The surrender comes after a June 2 incident of firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute

'Khan Sir' surrenders at Patna civil court in firing case

By Snehil Singh 07:26 pm Jun 06, 202607:26 pm

What's the story

Faisal Khan, popularly known as "Khan Sir," surrendered at the Patna civil court on Saturday. The surrender comes after a June 2 incident of firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute, the Khan Global Studies Institute. The incident had led to a heavy police presence and widespread media coverage. On June 3, a massive crowd of students gathered outside Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, a day after firing was reported outside the premises.