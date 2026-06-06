'Khan Sir' surrenders at Patna civil court in firing case
What's the story
Faisal Khan, popularly known as "Khan Sir," surrendered at the Patna civil court on Saturday. The surrender comes after a June 2 incident of firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute, the Khan Global Studies Institute. The incident had led to a heavy police presence and widespread media coverage. On June 3, a massive crowd of students gathered outside Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, a day after firing was reported outside the premises.
Legal action
FIR registered against Khan under Arms Act
An FIR has been registered at the Kadamkuan Police Station against Khan and two others under Section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act. The case was registered after a group allegedly vandalized the institute and pelted stones. Two guards were taken into custody based on video evidence showing aerial firing after vandalism.
Court proceedings
Khan's surrender reflects his commitment to cooperate with authorities
Khan's surrender is seen as an attempt to cooperate with the authorities, DNA reported. His lawyers confirmed that he would fully cooperate with ongoing investigations. After his surrender, the court will verify evidence, record statements, and consider bail options. The police have assured due process in handling this case, ensuring justice for all parties involved.
Public discourse
Incident raises concerns about security at coaching centers
Media reports centered around public discourse report that the incident has raised questions about security at coaching centers and the responsibility of public figures in ensuring safety. Khan, who has a massive following across India, has received mixed reactions to his surrender. According to DNA, while some supporters are relieved he approached authorities voluntarily, others demand a thorough investigation into the alleged vandalism.